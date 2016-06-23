New breast health center opening in Shreveport - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

New breast health center opening in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

One in eight women in the United states will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their life time. To help with the process those women go through, the Willis Knighton Breast Health Center will hold its grand opening Thursday.

Powered by Frankly