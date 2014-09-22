Deputy coroner: Zwolle child wedged in car window died of positional asphyxia - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

The 19-month-old boy who was found unconscious Saturday hanging out of his mother's car window died of positional asphyxia, according to Sabine Parish Deputy Coroner Ron Rivers.
