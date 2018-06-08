In a world of tweets, Facebook posts and emails, there's still nothing like opening an envelope and losing you mind news that you'll represent your state in swimming during the U.S. Special Olympics next month. Meet Jamie Hickman. She is the female athlete of the year for Special Olympics of Louisiana. But for those who know her, the 28-year-old is so much more. Every lap in the pool is a party. And every room in her family's house is a make-shift medal display case.

