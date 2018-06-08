More than 2 dozen city leaders, judges and community activists brainstorm crime in Shreveport, how it got to this point and how to fix it. Here's what they said.More >>
Shreveport authorities are asking residents to speak up and not remain silent about crime in their city. Meantime, police will partner with property standards officers to combat blight and other factors that contribute to crime. Some residents say that they don't trust police and that officers are doing little to gain their trust.More >>
Shreveport's police chief talks about the changes he's made to help citizens feel safe in the month since KSLA News 12 aired Taking Back Our Streets.More >>
What are you doing to make Shreveport's streets safer?More >>
KSLA News 12's Domonique Benn spent the last month interviewing more than a dozen Shreveport residents who say enough is enough. Most of the interviews took place in areas where there has been an uptick in violence.More >>
KSLA News 12's Domonique Benn spent the last month interviewing more than a dozen Shreveport residents who say enough is enough. Most of the interviews took place in areas where there has been an uptick in violence.More >>
So far this year, Shreveport has had 14 homicides and at this rate we will surpass 2016 numbers. Last year, the number of homicides jumped to 46 from just 28 in 2015. We started the conversation about the problems - and possible solutions - with a Facebook Live chat Monday night.More >>
So far this year, Shreveport has had 14 homicides and at this rate we will surpass 2016 numbers. Last year, the number of homicides jumped to 46 from just 28 in 2015. We started the conversation about the problems - and possible solutions - with a Facebook Live chat Monday night.More >>
Multiple law enforcement agencies in the Lowcountry are actively searching for Jay John Ruth after an incident Wednesday night near Brunson.More >>
Multiple law enforcement agencies in the Lowcountry are actively searching for Jay John Ruth after an incident Wednesday night near Brunson.More >>