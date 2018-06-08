After 75 years, a World War II soldier will be laid to rest next to his mother. Strangers recently lined the streets of Jackson, Miss., as the late 2nd Lt. Harvel Moore passed through on the final leg of his homecoming journey to Chatham, La. He was a Marine loved by everyone, his nieces say. Visitation for Moore is set for 5-8 p.m. May 25 at Griffin Funeral Home in West Monroe, La. His graveside service is set for 2 p.m. May 26 in Chatham Cemetery.

