The first tropical system of the season formed last week, Alberto. Something different you may have heard was that meteorologists were calling it a subtropical storm.
Louisiana Tech student and pilot Mason Andrews is a man on a mission. The 18-year-old wants to be the youngest person to fly solo around the world.
The number of killer tornadoes in the Southeast is disproportionately larger than the number of tornadoes throughout the U.S.
KSLA StormTracker 12 meteorologist Kalie Pluchel explains what happens in a downburst like the one March 10 that blew a tree onto a tent at Brushy Creek Campground in East Texas, killing a woman and injuring her husband.
Stormtracker 12 Meteorologist Kalie Pluchel breaks down how flowers bloom each year and how weather plays a factor.
KSLA News 12's Kalie Pluchel explains how thunderstorms form.
It's not an exact science, but tornadoes - a common weather phenomenon in the ArkLaTex - need certain ingredients to form.
