The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. ?More >>
Brentwood Hospital offers behavioral health and chemical dependency treatment for children, adolescents, adults and seniors.More >>
Electroconvulsive Therapy also known as ECT or shock therapy will soon be available at Brentwood Hospital.More >>
If a person is on the brink of thinking about suicide, it's critical that they reach out for help. However, many people are scared of calling a hotline as they aren't sure what will happen if they do call.More >>
The Group has served the Shreveport-Bossier area for more than two decades, providing grief support for people of all ages. The groups provide an opportunity to talk about life and death, helping others work through their loss, to a point to where the grief is manageable.More >>
Children and teens spend significant time at school — putting school leaders in a prime position to recognize the signs of suicide and risk factors.More >>
"Time doesn't take care of grief, it's what we do with the time." A social worker shares ways to cope with loss and grief during the holidays.More >>
Kids who've been targeted for bullying may be experiencing more anxiety than others as they embark on a new school year. Some school leaders are encouraging those students to build confidence by looking at the new year as a fresh start.More >>
Summertime means a lot of free time for youths. And that means the opportunities to bully or be bullied increase. Here's what to do.More >>
Constant negative self-talk and thoughts can lead to self-bullying, which can also lead to depression, isolation and in some cases suicide.More >>
Two high school seniors are sharing their experience with bullying in hopes of inspiring others to stand up to bullies.More >>
Parents should be in the know about what apps are on their children's phone.More >>
Experts say understanding roles in bullying can help effectively prevent and help to end bullying.More >>
Having been bullied as a teenager, KSLA StormTracker 12 Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle opens up about those years of misery and hopes to inspire others to stand up for themselves and rise above their bullies.More >>
Bullying is a problem across the nation. But, one Shreveport girl is encouraging her peers to bring change.More >>
