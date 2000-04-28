Today's Forecast

Our rain chances for the rest of the week will be slim at best. Even though a few will see pop-up showers and storms during the afternoon, most are just going to have to worry about beating the heat and humidity. If want to keep your yard looking green, then you're probably going to have to do the watering yourself. Our rain chances and the potential for heavy rain will increase late Sunday through early next week as a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico moves closer to the ArkLaTex. Some places could pick up an inch of rain by the middle of next week. At the very least, the extra clouds and rain will provide some temporary relief from the heat.

Right now, it looks like our best chance of rain will be late Sunday throughout the day on Monday, so you might not have to cancel your outdoor plans with dad. However, make sure you have a backup plan just in case.

For most, it's going to be another very warm to hot evening. Temperatures will slowly drop through the 80s. Heat index values probably won't drop below 90 degrees until after 9 p.m. A few showers will be possible before 8 p.m., but most us won't need their rain gear.

Tonight will be warm and muggy. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s.

Thursday and Friday will be hot and humid. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. Max heat index values will be near 100 degrees, so make sure to take it easy outside in the heat of the day. Once again, a few showers and storms will pop up each afternoon and dissipate around sunset.

Our rain chances will be a touch higher on Saturday, but it's not looking like a washout. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 90s. We'll see more clouds on Sunday for Father's Day and rain will increase from north to south late in the day. On Sunday, it looks like the heaviest rain will likely stay just south of the ArkLaTex. Highs on Sunday will be near 90 degrees. Places that see more clouds and rain won't be as hot as places that see more sunshine.

