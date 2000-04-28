Weather - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

KSLA First Alert Forecast

Today's Forecast

Today's Forecast Image

Our rain chances for the rest of the week will be slim at best. Even though a few will see pop-up showers and storms during the afternoon, most are just going to have to worry about beating the heat and humidity. If want to keep your yard looking green, then you're probably going to have to do the watering yourself. Our rain chances and the potential for heavy rain will increase late Sunday through early next week as a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico moves closer to the ArkLaTex. Some places could pick up an inch of rain by the middle of next week. At the very least, the extra clouds and rain will provide some temporary relief from the heat.

Right now, it looks like our best chance of rain will be late Sunday throughout the day on Monday, so you might not have to cancel your outdoor plans with dad. However, make sure you have a backup plan just in case.

For most, it's going to be another very warm to hot evening. Temperatures will slowly drop through the 80s. Heat index values probably won't drop below 90 degrees until after 9 p.m. A few showers will be possible before 8 p.m., but most us won't need their rain gear.

Tonight will be warm and muggy. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s.

Thursday and Friday will be hot and humid. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. Max heat index values will be near 100 degrees, so make sure to take it easy outside in the heat of the day. Once again, a few showers and storms will pop up each afternoon and dissipate around sunset.

Our rain chances will be a touch higher on Saturday, but it's not looking like a washout. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 90s. We'll see more clouds on Sunday for Father's Day and rain will increase from north to south late in the day. On Sunday, it looks like the heaviest rain will likely stay just south of the ArkLaTex. Highs on Sunday will be near 90 degrees. Places that see more clouds and rain won't be as hot as places that see more sunshine.

KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish

1-Day Forecast: Shreveport

Thursday
Thursday's Forecast Image

na

Currently in Shreveport as of

  • 78°(Feels like 80°)
  • Clear
  • Wind: SSW @ 7 mph
  • Barometer: 30 in.
  • Sunrise: 06:07:10 am
  • Sunset: 08:23:57 pm
  • Humidity: 68
  • Visibility: 10 mi.
  • UV Index: 0

1-Day Forecast: Bossier City

Thursday
Thursday's Forecast Image
  • 94°
  • 75°

Partly cloudy

Currently in Bossier City as of

  • 78°(Feels like 80°)
  • Clear
  • Wind: SSW @ 7 mph
  • Barometer: 30 in.
  • Sunrise: 06:07:10 am
  • Sunset: 08:23:57 pm
  • Humidity: 68
  • Visibility: 10 mi.
  • UV Index: 0

1-Day Forecast: Texarkana

Thursday
Thursday's Forecast Image
  • 94°
  • 72°

Mix of sun and clouds

Currently in Texarkana as of

  • 73°(Feels like 73°)
  • Clear
  • Wind: SSW @ 7 mph
  • Barometer: 30.01 in.
  • Sunrise: 06:06:25 am
  • Sunset: 08:27:36 pm
  • Humidity: 84
  • Visibility: 10 mi.
  • UV Index: 0

1-Day Forecast: Marshall

Thursday
Thursday's Forecast Image
  • 92°
  • 70°

Partly cloudy

Currently in Marshall as of

  • 73°(Feels like 73°)
  • Clear
  • Wind: @ mph
  • Barometer: 30.04 in.
  • Sunrise: 06:09:33 am
  • Sunset: 08:26:10 pm
  • Humidity: 79
  • Visibility: 10 mi.
  • UV Index: 0

1-Day Forecast: Magnolia

Thursday
Thursday's Forecast Image
  • 94°
  • 71°

Partly cloudy

Currently in Magnolia as of

  • 70°(Feels like 70°)
  • Clear
  • Wind: SSW @ 6 mph
  • Barometer: 30.01 in.
  • Sunrise: 06:03:08 am
  • Sunset: 08:24:11 pm
  • Humidity: 97
  • Visibility: 10 mi.
  • UV Index: 0

1-Day Forecast: Idabel

Thursday
Thursday's Forecast Image
  • 95°
  • 70°

Partly cloudy

Currently in Idabel as of

  • 73°(Feels like 73°)
  • Clear
  • Wind: @ 0 mph
  • Barometer: 30.01 in.
  • Sunrise: 06:07:58 am
  • Sunset: 08:31:55 pm
  • Humidity: 78
  • Visibility: 10 mi.
  • UV Index: 0

1-Day Forecast: Ruston

Thursday
Thursday's Forecast Image
  • 89°
  • 70°

Thunderstorms early

Currently in Ruston as of

  • 70°(Feels like 70°)
  • Scattered Clouds
  • Wind: @ 0 mph
  • Barometer: 30.06 in.
  • Sunrise: 06:02:34 am
  • Sunset: 08:19:12 pm
  • Humidity: 95
  • Visibility: 10 mi.
  • UV Index: 0

1-Day Forecast: Texarkana

Thursday
Thursday's Forecast Image
  • 94°
  • 72°

Mix of sun and clouds

Currently in Texarkana as of

  • 73°(Feels like 73°)
  • Clear
  • Wind: SSW @ 7 mph
  • Barometer: 30.01 in.
  • Sunrise: 06:06:25 am
  • Sunset: 08:27:36 pm
  • Humidity: 84
  • Visibility: 10 mi.
  • UV Index: 0

1-Day Forecast: Natchitoches

Thursday
Thursday's Forecast Image
  • 92°
  • 70°

Isolated thunderstorms

Currently in Natchitoches as of

  • 73°(Feels like 73°)
  • Clear
  • Wind: SW @ 3 mph
  • Barometer: 30.02 in.
  • Sunrise: 06:06:38 am
  • Sunset: 08:19:14 pm
  • Humidity: 88
  • Visibility: 10 mi.
  • UV Index: 0

1-Day Forecast: Minden

Thursday
Thursday's Forecast Image
  • 93°
  • 72°

Partly cloudy

Currently in Minden as of

  • 72°(Feels like 72°)
  • Broken Clouds
  • Wind: @ 0 mph
  • Barometer: 30.03 in.
  • Sunrise: 06:05:05 am
  • Sunset: 08:22:20 pm
  • Humidity: 83
  • Visibility: 10 mi.
  • UV Index: 0

Regional Conditions

Shreveport
78°
Bossier City
78°
Texarkana
73°
Marshall
73°
Magnolia
70°
Idabel
73°
Ruston
70°
Texarkana
73°
Natchitoches
73°
Minden
72°

Today

(Change)

    • Interactive Radar

    7 Day Forecast

      • Weather Images

      • Subscribe to KSLA

      • From Our Viewers

      Powered by Frankly