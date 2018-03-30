Mardi Gras links - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

  • Krewe of Gemini

    Find out more about the Krewe of Gemini here.
  • Krewe of Gemini on Facebook

    The first parading Krewe in modern times in Shreveport and Bossier City, the Krewe of Gemini is a nonprofit volunteer organization including folks from all walks of life who enjoy promoting the Mardi Gras spirit in La.
  • Krewe of Highland

    The Krewe of Highland, a spirited band of residents and friends of the Highland district in Shreveport.

  • Krewe of Akewa on Facebook

    The Krewe of Akewa is an all female krewe based in Minden, Louisiana.
  • Krewe des Ambassadeurs on Facebook

    Krewe des Abassadeurs was founded in 2001 through the work of the Minden-South Webster Chamber Ambassador Committee.
  • Krewe of Barkus and Meoux

    Their mission is to develop, foster, and promote programs to benefit abused, neglected and homeless animals, as well as promote responsible pet ownership with public education about a voluntary spay/neuter program.
  • Krewe de les Femmes Mystique

    Krewe de les Femmes Mystique is the oldest all-female Mardi Gras Krewe in the Ark-La-Tex. In addition to participating in NW Louisiana's Mardi Gras Season, les Femmes is active all year with service projects.
  • Krewe of Harambee Facebook Page

    The KREWE OF HARAMBEE's goal is to increase minority participation during the Mardi Gras season and support charitable organizations.
  • Krewe of Dionysos

    The Natchitoches-based Krewe was named after the Greek God Dionysos, "The God of wine also known as Bacchus."
  • Krewe of Atlas

    The Krewe of Atlas is Shreveport-Bossier's newest Mardi Gras Krewe. Our krewe is founded on the principles of equality for all.
  • Krewe of Sobek

    The Krewe of Sobek is dedicated to bringing the time-honored traditions and experience of Mardi Gras to the inner city.
  • Krewe of Justinian

    The Krewe of Justinian was formed in 1994 for area attorneys, judges, and other persons interested in the legal affairs of the community to participate in and promote the celebration of Mardi Gras in the Ark-La-Tex.
  • Krewe Of Centaur

    You can find all kinds of information about the Krewe of Centaur by clicking here.
