Find out more about the Krewe of Gemini here.

The Krewe of Gemini, the first parading Krewe in modern times in Shreveport and Bossier City, Louisiana. The Krewe of Gemini is a nonprofit volunteer organization including folks from all walks of life who enjoy promoting the Mardi Gras spirit in La.

The Krewe of Highland, a spirited band of residents and friends of the Highland district in Shreveport. Check out a their website by clicking here.

The Krewe of Akewa is an all female krewe based in Minden, Louisiana. Our mission is to bring together women of good character, high moral standards and lofty spiritual ideas for the purpose of celebrating the individuality, strength and persistence of all women.

Krewe des Abassadeurs was founded in 2001 through the work of the Minden-South Webster Chamber Ambassador Committee.

Their mission is to develop, foster, and promote programs to benefit abused, neglected and homeless animals, as well as promote responsible pet ownership with public education about a voluntary spay/neuter program.

Krewe de les Femmes Mystique is the oldest all-female Mardi Gras Krewe in the Ark-La-Tex. In addition to participating in NW Louisiana's Mardi Gras Season, les Femmes is active all through the year with service projects.

The KREWE OF HARAMBEE's goal is to increase minority participation during the Mardi Gras season and support charitable organizations. Learn more about Harambee here.

The Natchitoches-based Krewe was named after the Greek God Dionysos, "The God of wine also known as Bacchus."

The Krewe of Atlas is Shreveport-Bossier's newest Mardi Gras Krewe. Our krewe is founded on the principles of equality for all. Learn more here!

The Krewe of Sobek is dedicated to bringing the time-honored traditions and experience of Mardi Gras to the inner city.

The Krewe of Justinian was formed in 1994 for area attorneys, judges, and other persons interested in the legal affairs of the community to participate in and promote the celebration of Mardi Gras in the Ark-La-Tex.