The number of killer tornadoes in the Southeast is disproportionately larger than the number of tornadoes throughout the U.S. KSLA StormTracker 12 meteorologist Kalie Pluchel explains how an experiment aims to help forecasters understand why.More >>
FOODBEAST has an easy recipe for transforming In-N-Out Burgers into egg rolls. Just chop up your burger, wrap it in an egg roll wrapper. Then seal it with egg wash and deep fry those glorious egg rolls. Then serve them with the In-N-Out spread as a dipping sauce.More >>
Chloe Morello shared this parody full-body makeup tutorial just in time for bikini season. Her team of two makeup artists used $5,000 of makeup product.
They contoured her body into a chiseled and ripped beach body ready for her bikini.
The How-To Redneck teaches you how to create a disco ball with items you have in your home. You will need string, small flashlights, duct tape, and a ceiling fan. Attach the hanging flashlights to your ceiling fan with duct tape, turn off the lights, turn on the fan, and you'll be ready to party.More >>
Prankster Robin Birrell's mother decided to prank her son and get revenge on him for the many times he pranked her. Her son is a vegan and she made him a sandwich filled with live mealworms. Her son freaked out when he finally got a taste of his own medicine.More >>
Jesus told his daughter to go to her room for a special surprise. When little Jocelyn opened her bedroom door, her long lost dog came running out. The family's dog Pokenotz is a female dachshund who ran away two years ago and suddenly returned home.More >>
Grant showed up at Olivia's house dressed as a hot dog to ask her to prom. Suddenly, a group of other students showed up in costume and attacked him. When Grant emerged from the fake fight he was only wearing a skimpy mankini and had prom written on his buttocks.More >>
Dr. Matt from Vet Ranch saved a dog named Markie Mark with a broken leg from euthanasia. The dog is recovering and is already back playing and having fun like most dogs. Markie Mark is up for adoption.More >>
You are going to laugh so hard when you see these pint-sized pranksters trying to buy some expensive luxury items. The little boys try to buy Rolex watches, cars, televisions and jewelry and when their cards get declined....More >>
The crew from the Slow Mo Guys put some dry paint onto a drum and filmed what happened when they played it in slow motion. You've got to see the beautiful slow motion footage of rainbow colored paints flying into the air.More >>
There's some... interesting designs for custom motorcycles out there, but this one may just take the cake. The front wheel's fork goes about nine feet in the air, with the handlebars poised just within arm's distance of the rider. Some may scoff at the absurdity of how the bike rides, but custom jobs such as this sell for over $100,000.More >>
On Wednesday, one month since 17 people were gunned down in the mass school shooting in Parkland, Florida, survivors in Parkland joined tens of thousands of students across the country and walked out of their classes.More >>
There is no shortage today of people telling all of us what is important. Whether it be national, statewide or local - opinions range widely on what we should think about an issue.More >>
I am so pleased to share that in one day the great people of the ArkLaTex donated more than $40,000 to this cause.More >>
If you have been watching KSLA News 12 in the past week or so, you may have seen the commercials we are airing promoting a new 4pm newscast. While the KSLA team is adding a brand new newscast at 4pm, it may not be the sort of newscast you are accustomed to seeing.More >>
