Sclerotherapy is a procedure used to treat spider veins on the legs. Using a syringe with a tiny needle, your doctor injects a small amount of a hypertonic saline solution directly into the spider veins causing injury inside the unwanted vessels. Following the injections, you will wear compression stockings to compress the treated veins.More >>
Chemical Peels are performed for skin conditions such as acne, unwanted pigment, and wrinkles. A topical solution is applied to the face, chest or arms to cause the skin layers to peel. The depth of the peel depends on the strength of the solution applied.More >>
Injectable's are substances that are injected into the skin to help prevent and correct wrinkles; and depending on the substance, they can restore volume loss. At Ark-La-Tex Dermatology we offer the following injectable's: Botox, Dysport, Restylane, Juvederm, Radiesse, Sculptra.More >>
The Revlite uses Photoacoustic energy to safely penetrate the skin and target the ink in the tattoo. As the laser passes over the tattoo it is breaking up the ink into micro-particles that will eventually be eliminated by the body naturally.More >>