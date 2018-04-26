Ark-La-Tex Dermatology - How We Treat It - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

    Sclerotherapy

    Sclerotherapy is a procedure used to treat spider veins on the legs. Using a syringe with a tiny needle, your doctor injects a small amount of a hypertonic saline solution directly into the spider veins causing injury inside the unwanted vessels. Following the injections, you will wear compression stockings to compress the treated veins.More >>

    Chemical Peels

    Chemical Peels are performed for skin conditions such as acne, unwanted pigment, and wrinkles. A topical solution is applied to the face, chest or arms to cause the skin layers to peel. The depth of the peel depends on the strength of the solution applied.More >>

    Injectable's

    Injectable's are substances that are injected into the skin to help prevent and correct wrinkles; and depending on the substance, they can restore volume loss. At Ark-La-Tex Dermatology we offer the following injectable's: Botox, Dysport, Restylane, Juvederm, Radiesse, Sculptra.More >>

    Spa Services

    We have a number of Spa Services that we offer to help with your skin and appearance. Click more to view a list of our services that we offer.More >>

    Laser Tattoo Removal

    The Revlite uses Photoacoustic energy to safely penetrate the skin and target the ink in the tattoo. As the laser passes over the tattoo it is breaking up the ink into micro-particles that will eventually be eliminated by the body naturally.More >>
