This is an aerial view from a drone about 300 feet above the woods fire off Louisiana Highway 1 near Grand Bayou Loop in north Red River Parish. (Source: Chief Shane Felts/Red River Parishwide Fire District)
Red River Parish firefighters battled a small fire Saturday night off Louisiana Highway 1 in Grand Bayou.
(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this Oct. 9, 2017, file photo, a firefighter walks near a flaming house in Santa Rosa, Calif. A Northern California utility says it will take a $2.5 billion charge for expected losses in connection with deadly wild...
A Northern California utility says it expects to pay at least $2.5 billion in connection with deadly wildfires that whipped through wine country last October.
(AP Photo/Sergio Azenha). People leave a church, Sunday, June 17 2018, after attending a mass to mark the first anniversary of a wildfire that killed 66 people, in Pedrogao Grande, central Portugal. Sunday marks the one year anniversary since a blaze b...
Portugal's president and prime minister have attended a Mass in a rural town to mark the anniversary of a wildfire that killed 66 people.
(Jerry McBride/The Durango Herald via AP). In this Tuesday, June 12, 2018, photograph, hot spots glow after sunset near the Falls Creek Subdivision as the 416 Fire burns near Durango, Colo.
Authorities say a fast-moving brush fire destroyed eight homes in the Utah tourist town of Moab and more than 3,000 people in Colorado and Wyoming fled multiple wildfires scorching the drought-stricken U.S. West.
Extreme fire danger is shutting down a sprawling forest that includes some of Colorado's most stunning mountains, a rare tactic also being used in neighboring states as the U.S. Southwest struggles with severe drought.
