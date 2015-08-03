ArkLaTex Wildfires - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

  • ArkLaTex WildfiresMore>>

  • Burn bans in the ArkLaTex

    Burn bans in the ArkLaTex

    Monday, August 3 2015 6:32 PM EDT2015-08-03 22:32:48 GMT
    Monday, December 18 2017 4:23 PM EST2017-12-18 21:23:06 GMT

    Here are the current bans on outdoor burning in the ArkLaTex.

    More >>

    Here are the current bans on outdoor burning in the ArkLaTex.

    More >>

  • Bienville Parish man accused of setting woods, structure fires

    Bienville Parish man accused of setting woods, structure fires

    Monday, November 23 2015 6:53 PM EST2015-11-23 23:53:37 GMT
    Monday, November 23 2015 6:53 PM EST2015-11-23 23:53:37 GMT
    A Bienville Parish man has been arrested in connection with setting 3 fires in the area within the past week. More >>
    A Bienville Parish man has been arrested in connection with setting 3 fires in the area within the past week. More >>

  • Firefighters contain woods fire in Natchitoches Parish

    Firefighters contain woods fire in Natchitoches Parish

    Tuesday, October 20 2015 5:55 PM EDT2015-10-20 21:55:39 GMT
    Tuesday, October 20 2015 6:03 PM EDT2015-10-20 22:03:00 GMT
    Authorities in Natchitoches Parish are working to extinguish a woods fire near the Marco community.More >>
    Authorities in Natchitoches Parish are working to extinguish a woods fire near the Marco community.More >>

  • Caddo FD 1 monitoring woods fire north of Blanchard

    Caddo FD 1 monitoring woods fire north of Blanchard

    Monday, October 19 2015 9:22 PM EDT2015-10-20 01:22:22 GMT
    Monday, October 19 2015 9:41 PM EDT2015-10-20 01:41:02 GMT
    Caddo Parish Fire District 1 volunteer firefighters are monitoring a woods fire north of Blanchard. More >>
    Caddo Parish Fire District 1 volunteer firefighters are monitoring a woods fire north of Blanchard. More >>

  • Woods fire damages Ida home

    Woods fire damages Ida home

    Monday, October 19 2015 4:00 PM EDT2015-10-19 20:00:49 GMT
    Monday, October 19 2015 7:29 PM EDT2015-10-19 23:29:38 GMT
    It happened on Munnerlyn Chapel Rd. in Ida, just south of the Arkansas State Line early Monday afternoon. (Source: Clay Ostarly/KSLA News 12)It happened on Munnerlyn Chapel Rd. in Ida, just south of the Arkansas State Line early Monday afternoon. (Source: Clay Ostarly/KSLA News 12)
    A woods fire has damaged a home in northern Caddo Parish, but firefighters were able to save another house and bring the blaze under control. More >>
    A woods fire has damaged a home in northern Caddo Parish, but firefighters were able to save another house and bring the blaze under control. More >>

  • Grass fires doused on I-20 near Airline Dr.

    Grass fires doused on I-20 near Airline Dr.

    Monday, October 19 2015 4:24 PM EDT2015-10-19 20:24:13 GMT
    Monday, October 19 2015 4:27 PM EDT2015-10-19 20:27:26 GMT
    Bossier City police assisted by shutting down the outside westbound lane of traffic in the area while fire crews worked to put out the fires. (Source: Mark Natale/City of Bossier City)Bossier City police assisted by shutting down the outside westbound lane of traffic in the area while fire crews worked to put out the fires. (Source: Mark Natale/City of Bossier City)
    The Bossier City Fire Department kept busy early Monday afternoon fighting multiple grass fires along I-20 near Airline Drive. More >>
    The Bossier City Fire Department kept busy early Monday afternoon fighting multiple grass fires along I-20 near Airline Drive. More >>

  • Grand Bayou Loop area woods fire in Red River Parish contained

    Saturday, October 17 2015 11:29 PM EDT2015-10-18 03:29:37 GMT
    Sunday, October 18 2015 3:35 AM EDT2015-10-18 07:35:50 GMT
    This is an aerial view from a drone about 300 feet above the woods fire off Louisiana Highway 1 near Grand Bayou Loop in north Red River Parish. (Source: Chief Shane Felts/Red River Parishwide Fire District)This is an aerial view from a drone about 300 feet above the woods fire off Louisiana Highway 1 near Grand Bayou Loop in north Red River Parish. (Source: Chief Shane Felts/Red River Parishwide Fire District)
    Red River Parish firefighters battled a small fire Saturday night off Louisiana Highway 1 in Grand Bayou. More >>
    Red River Parish firefighters battled a small fire Saturday night off Louisiana Highway 1 in Grand Bayou. More >>

  • Deadly fires in CaliforniaMore>>

  • California utility expects to pay $2.5 billion for wildfires

    California utility expects to pay $2.5 billion for wildfires

    Friday, June 22 2018 12:53 AM EDT2018-06-22 04:53:27 GMT
    Saturday, June 23 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-06-23 06:48:02 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this Oct. 9, 2017, file photo, a firefighter walks near a flaming house in Santa Rosa, Calif. A Northern California utility says it will take a $2.5 billion charge for expected losses in connection with deadly wild...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this Oct. 9, 2017, file photo, a firefighter walks near a flaming house in Santa Rosa, Calif. A Northern California utility says it will take a $2.5 billion charge for expected losses in connection with deadly wild...
    A Northern California utility says it expects to pay at least $2.5 billion in connection with deadly wildfires that whipped through wine country last October.More >>
    A Northern California utility says it expects to pay at least $2.5 billion in connection with deadly wildfires that whipped through wine country last October.More >>

  • Portugal remembers 66 victims from deadly year for wildfires

    Portugal remembers 66 victims from deadly year for wildfires

    Sunday, June 17 2018 9:49 AM EDT2018-06-17 13:49:36 GMT
    Sunday, June 17 2018 2:41 PM EDT2018-06-17 18:41:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Sergio Azenha). People leave a church, Sunday, June 17 2018, after attending a mass to mark the first anniversary of a wildfire that killed 66 people, in Pedrogao Grande, central Portugal. Sunday marks the one year anniversary since a blaze b...(AP Photo/Sergio Azenha). People leave a church, Sunday, June 17 2018, after attending a mass to mark the first anniversary of a wildfire that killed 66 people, in Pedrogao Grande, central Portugal. Sunday marks the one year anniversary since a blaze b...
    Portugal's president and prime minister have attended a Mass in a rural town to mark the anniversary of a wildfire that killed 66 people.More >>
    Portugal's president and prime minister have attended a Mass in a rural town to mark the anniversary of a wildfire that killed 66 people.More >>

  • Correction: Western Wildfires story

    Correction: Western Wildfires story

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:51 PM EDT2018-06-13 18:51:44 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 12:17 PM EDT2018-06-14 16:17:48 GMT
    (Jerry McBride/The Durango Herald via AP). In this Tuesday, June 12, 2018, photograph, hot spots glow after sunset near the Falls Creek Subdivision as the 416 Fire burns near Durango, Colo.(Jerry McBride/The Durango Herald via AP). In this Tuesday, June 12, 2018, photograph, hot spots glow after sunset near the Falls Creek Subdivision as the 416 Fire burns near Durango, Colo.
    Authorities say a fast-moving brush fire destroyed eight homes in the Utah tourist town of Moab and more than 3,000 people in Colorado and Wyoming fled multiple wildfires scorching the drought-stricken U.S. West.More >>
    Authorities say a fast-moving brush fire destroyed eight homes in the Utah tourist town of Moab and more than 3,000 people in Colorado and Wyoming fled multiple wildfires scorching the drought-stricken U.S. West.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly