Mobile Push Notifications - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

  • Mobile Push NotificationsMore>>

  • Report: Lufkin man tries to wave cop through red light, gets arrested

    Wednesday, January 6 2016 12:49 PM EST2016-01-06 17:49:06 GMT
    Wednesday, January 6 2016 4:35 PM EST2016-01-06 21:35:41 GMT

    Lufkin police arrested a man who is accused of trying to get an officer to run a red light early Wednesday.

    More >>

    Lufkin police arrested a man who is accused of trying to get an officer to run a red light early Wednesday.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly