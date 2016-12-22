Despite the scattered downpours, heat index values still running dangerously high. More>>
While shoppers on the Boardwalk in Bossier City try to stay in the shade and inside shops as much as possible, Jeff Schooler and other kiosk owners spend the whole day outside. More>>
The Freedom House in upper Nuuanu advertises for parties like Naked Yoga.More >>
The Freedom House in upper Nuuanu advertises for parties like Naked Yoga.More >>
Surveillance cameras on a brand new gas station and convenience store capture a white compact sedan apparently speeding down Old Fannin Road towards Lakeland Drive in Flowood.More >>
Surveillance cameras on a brand new gas station and convenience store capture a white compact sedan apparently speeding down Old Fannin Road towards Lakeland Drive in Flowood.More >>
Authorities say an Arkansas thief got his just deserts when he tried to pay for a meal using the waitress' stolen credit card.More >>
Authorities say an Arkansas thief got his just deserts when he tried to pay for a meal using the waitress' stolen credit card.More >>
Republican Congressional Candidate Katie Arrington is out of surgery and recovering after a Friday night car accident.More >>
Republican Congressional Candidate Katie Arrington is out of surgery and recovering after a Friday night car accident.More >>