Committed to Quality since 1911

At Snell's O&P, we believe that the business of providing orthotic and prosthetic care and products to clients can never be regarded as a simple job assignment of supply and demand. More>>

  • Our History

    Our History

    He maintains ongoing patient care in addition to directing the management and long-range planning and policymaking of Snell's Orthotics-Prosthetics.More >>
  • Our Mission

    Our Mission

    Always sensitive to the unique needs and goals of each patient, Snell's Orthotics-Prosthetics focuses on abilities and enablement.More >>
  • Our Staff

    Our Staff

    As of 2006, they offer Snell's patients a collective 368 years of knowledge and experience in providing solutions to even the most difficult cases.More >>
  • ServicesScope of ServicesMore>>

  • Scope of Services

    Scope of Services

    We stand ready to offer our best-whether in consultation, patient evaluation, assistance in prescribing specialized equipment, designing and fitting such equipment, or for in-service training.More >>
  • Orthotics

    Orthotics

    The field of orthotics encompasses any device used to support, correct or replace musculoskeletal functions lost due to a disability.More >>

  • Prosthetics

    Prosthetics

    You can rely on Snell's to design, fabricate and fit a wide variety of upper and lower limb devices from the top manufacturers in the country.More >>

  • TestimonialsMore>>

  • Susan Ballard-Patient Profile

    Susan Ballard-Patient Profile

    Susan Ballard, 44, wears a KAFO (knee-ankle-foot-orthosis) to support her foot drop and right-side weakness that appeared as the result of an automobile accident in 1990.More >>
  • James Nix

    James Nix

    James Nix, 58, was an employee of the power company 28 years ago, when he encountered some high voltage that left him with serious burns and internal damage, and resulted in the amputation of parts of both of his arms. More >>
  • Brian Saybe

    Brian Saybe

    Brian Saybe, 55, has been an architect for the Veteran's Administration Medical Center in Alexandria, Louisiana for 19 years-and shared his designs with the private sector for a number of years prior to that.More >>
  • Patient CarePatient CareMore>>

  • First Visit

    First Visit

    Every first meeting involves a getting-to-know-you process. We take pride in making new patients and clients welcome. We take the time to answer questions and explain clearly the objectives, the possibilities,More >>

  • Privacy

    Privacy

    We respect each patient's privacy, and observe all reasonable precautions to keep files and records carefully protected and restricted, observing all HIPAA-implemented requirements.More >>

  • Insurance

    Insurance

    Please also bring with you your insurance card with your identification number as well as relevant information about your plan. We will be happy to work with you in determining coverage through your planMore >>

  • Managed CareMore>>

  • Policies & Procedures

    Policies & Procedures

    All three of our offices offer complete prosthetic and orthotic services, and all share the same convenient hours of patient service. So that we may serve all our patients with the time and attention theyMore >>

  • Partners in Continuing Education

    Partners in Continuing Education

    Not only do we recognize the value of continuing education to our professional staff members, and stress their obligation to maintain individual professional certification, but Snell's Orthotics & ProstheticsMore >>

  • Contracting

    Contracting

    We welcome and encourage the development of provider service contracts with managed care organizations and healthcare plans of all kinds. It is to our mutual benefit to develop a closer relationship andMore >>
