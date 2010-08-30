It is hard to believe that a third of 2008 has already passed us by. The dark, dreary days of winter have given way to the light and warmth of springtime. And members of Snell's professional staff are in full swing working with our wonderful patients and health care partners throughout the Ark-La-Tex region.More >>
James Nix, 58, was an employee of the power company 28 years ago, when he encountered some high voltage that left him with serious burns and internal damage, and resulted in the amputation of parts of both of his arms. More >>
James Nix, 58, was an employee of the power company 28 years ago, when he encountered some high voltage that left him with serious burns and internal damage, and resulted in the amputation of parts of both of his arms. More >>
Brian Saybe, 55, has been an architect for the Veteran's Administration Medical Center in Alexandria, Louisiana for 19 years-and shared his designs with the private sector for a number of years prior to that.More >>
Brian Saybe, 55, has been an architect for the Veteran's Administration Medical Center in Alexandria, Louisiana for 19 years-and shared his designs with the private sector for a number of years prior to that.More >>
Derick Wilson, 38, definitely qualifies as a pro-active problem-solver. Wilson became an amputee as a consequence of an infection that resulted from an accidental gunshot wound to his leg in 1992.More >>
Derick Wilson, 38, definitely qualifies as a pro-active problem-solver. A native of Natchez, Mississippi, Wilson became an amputee as a consequence of an infection that resulted from an accidental gunshot wound to his leg in 1992.More >>
Every first meeting involves a getting-to-know-you process. We take pride in making new patients and clients welcome. We take the time to answer questions and explain clearly the objectives, the possibilities,More >>
Please also bring with you your insurance card with your identification number as well as relevant information about your plan. We will be happy to work with you in determining coverage through your planMore >>
All three of our offices offer complete prosthetic and orthotic services, and all share the same convenient hours of patient service. So that we may serve all our patients with the time and attention theyMore >>
Not only do we recognize the value of continuing education to our professional staff members, and stress their obligation to maintain individual professional certification, but Snell's Orthotics & ProstheticsMore >>
We welcome and encourage the development of provider service contracts with managed care organizations and healthcare plans of all kinds. It is to our mutual benefit to develop a closer relationship andMore >>