SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - If you’re looking for a job, here’s a list of who’s hiring across the ArkLaTex as of Thursday, April 11:
- 2019 Career & Community Resources Expo - The job fair is April 16 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Texarkana Convention Center in Texarkana, TX. Various companies will be represented at the career expo as employers look to fill vacancies within their organization.
- Longview Independent School District Career Expo - The job fair is April 25 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at East Texas Montessori Prep Academy. They will be hiring for teachers, administrators, paraprofessionals, bus drivers, bus monitors, food service workers, maintenance workers and custodians. Job seekers can complete an application online prior to the career expo here.
- Mariner Finance - Hiring for Account Representatives at 1297 Shreveport-Barksdale Hwy. Apply here or call (318) 687-4333 for more information.
- Saltgrass Steakhouse - Hiring for Servers, Hostesses, Bartenders, Bussers, Silverware Rollers and Experienced Kitchen Staff. Apply in person at 445 Boardwalk Blvd., Bossier City.
- CornerStone Staffing - Hiring Hospital Medical Collectors and Payment Posters in East Texas. Immediate interviews available. Email your resume to richardson.resume@cornerstonestaffing.com or call (469) 249-8220.
- Whispering Pines Lodge - Hiring Charge Nurse, CNA’s, Medication Aides and Cooks. Located in Longview, TX. Apply here.
- Parish Taceaux - Hiring Servers at 708 Texas St. in Downtown Shreveport. Apply here.
- Cassandra’s Louisiana Kitchen - Hiring for Servers, Cooks, Hosts and Dishwashers. Apply in person at 9001 Jewella St. in Shreveport between 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
- Young Years Prep - Hiring Assistant Teachers to help monitor kids between the ages of 4-12. Hours are 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. until summer. Apply in person at 2116 Sand Beach Blvd in Shreveport.
- TSE International - Hiring Saw Operators, Heavy Equipment Assemblers (with hydraulic experience), CNC Machinists and Manual Machinists in Shreveport. For more information call (318) 929-528. Apply here.
- Hospital Parking Management - Hiring valet parking drivers at Christus Health Hospital on E. Bert Kouns in Shreveport. Email kturner@717parking.com or call (318) 681-5518 if you’re interested in applying.
- Total Health Clinic in Bossier City - Hiring Patient Techs, Front Desk Assistants and brand representatives. No medical experience required. Must be drug free, dependable and willing to learn. Apply here.
- The City of Texarkana, Texas - Animal Control Warden, Cultural Foods Program Coordinator, Data Entry Clerk, Firefighter, Laborer (Parks & Recreation), Laborer (Street Department), Police Officer, Public Safety 911 Call Taker and Public Safety Dispatcher. Click here to apply.
- Home Instead Senior Care - Hiring caregivers in East Texas. 705 S. Vine Avenue Tyler, TX. Apply here.
- Meadow Lark Companies - Looking for quality and qualified truck drivers who would love to become owner operators. If you’re interested in becoming a truck driver for this company, contact Scott Galloway at (318) 775-3132 or apply here.
- JCPenney - Operations Associates at Pierre Bossier Mall
- KellyConnect - Tech Support Advisers for Its Virtual Call Center. Tier 1 Advisors: $13.00-$15.00/hour
- Online Education Platform Springboard - Hiring part-time Career Coaches. This is a remote position.
- Best Buy - Customer Service and Inventory positions available at the Best Buy located at 2641 Beene Blvd in Bossier City. Apply here.
- Family Dollar - Looking for an Assistant Store Manager and a Customer Service Representative at the Family Dollar located at 4100 Barksdale Blvd. Bossier City. Apply in person.
- Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office - Security, Jailers, Administration, RNs, LPNs and cooks. Call CPSO Personnel at (318) 681-0812 for more information.
- Hampton by Hilton - Housekeeping/Laundry Positions. Apply in person 1005 Gould Drive next to Texas Roadhouse in Bossier City.
Be sure to watch KSLA News 12 at 5 p.m. Monday - Friday for new job alerts.
If you know of any job opportunities or leads in the Ark-La-Tex that you want to share with KSLA, please email them to jduckworth@ksla.com.
