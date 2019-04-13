UPDATE: Father dies after accidental shooting outside Chuck E. Cheese’s during diaper change

VESTAVIA HILLS, AL (WBRC) - A father has died after last weekend’s accidental shooting in the parking lot of Chuck E. Cheese’s in Vestavia Hills.
The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the victim Timothy Roshun Smith Jr. He was 22.
Smith was changing his daughter’s diaper in the parking lot when his gun discharged.
Smith was shot in the chest and the child was shot in the leg.
The child was taken to Children’s of Alabama with injuries that appear to be non-life threatening. Smith was taken UAB Hospital where he died Monday afternoon.
