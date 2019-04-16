Texarkana hospitals honor organ donors, their families

TEXARKANA (KSLA) - Lee Henderson’s son Eric died in December.
And to the surprise of his family, the 26-year-old had signed up as an organ donor.
"I think it was a very good thing, excuse me, I think it was a very good thing what he did."
Eric and other organ donors were honored at ceremonies Monday at the two Texarkana hospitals during which Donate to Life flags were raised.
"It was awesome to save somebody else's lives," said Eric's mother, Lisa Henderson. "I love him for that, I do."
The observances at Wadley Regional Medical Center in Texas and Christus St. Michael Health System in Arkansas were sponsored by Southwest Transplant Alliance, which says there are about 115,000 people in the U.S. awaiting an organ or tissue transplant.
On average, leaders of the alliance said, 20 people in the United States die every day because the organs they need are not donated in time.
One person's decision to donate could save up to eight lives, officials said.
"I think it is great because it helps people like me and others to live life a little longer," double organ transplant recipient Danny Stinson said.
He is part of a transplant foundation established in the East Texas area.
"We are trying to help the local community realize the importance in donating their organs."
The Donate to Life flags will continue to fly over the hospitals the remainder of this month to honor donor heroes and their families, officials said.
“I miss him a lot, but I think he would be happy with what is going on,” Lee Henderson said of his late son.
