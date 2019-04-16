SPD searching for vehicle burglary suspect

SPD searching for vehicle burglary suspect
(Source: Shreveport Police Department)
By KSLA Staff | April 16, 2019 at 10:01 AM CDT - Updated April 16 at 10:01 AM

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Shreveport detectives are asking the public's help in identifying a person believed to be involved in a vehicle burglary.

It happened on Feb. 28 in the 500 block of Wilkinson Street.

Police were able to get store video footage of a person they believe may be involved in the burglary, and are hoping that someone will come forward with this person's identity.

Police seek identity of vehicle burglary suspect Shreveport Police detectives are asking the public’s help to identify the suspect believed responsible for a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 500 block of Wilkinson Street on February 28, 2019. Investigators were able to secure store video footage of the alleged suspect from the residence and provided the video to release to the public in hopes of getting this individual identified. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the identity and arrest of the person responsible for this crime. Please contact them at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org, or via app at P3tips.

Posted by Shreveport Police Department on Tuesday, April 16, 2019

Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the identity and arrest of the person responsible for this crime.

Anyone with any information is urged to call (318) 673-7373, visit www.lockemup.org, or via app at P3tips.

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.