SPD searching for vehicle burglary suspect

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Shreveport detectives are asking the public's help in identifying a person believed to be involved in a vehicle burglary.
It happened on Feb. 28 in the 500 block of Wilkinson Street.
Police were able to get store video footage of a person they believe may be involved in the burglary, and are hoping that someone will come forward with this person's identity.
Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the identity and arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
Anyone with any information is urged to call (318) 673-7373, visit www.lockemup.org, or via app at P3tips.
