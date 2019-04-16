SPD searching for vehicle burglary suspect

Police seek identity of vehicle burglary suspect Shreveport Police detectives are asking the public’s help to identify the suspect believed responsible for a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 500 block of Wilkinson Street on February 28, 2019. Investigators were able to secure store video footage of the alleged suspect from the residence and provided the video to release to the public in hopes of getting this individual identified. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the identity and arrest of the person responsible for this crime. Please contact them at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org, or via app at P3tips.