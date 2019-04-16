New library could be coming to Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - If you live in Bossier City — you could soon be getting a brand new library.
Earlier this month Bossier City council voted to sell land to the Bossier Parish Police Jury so they could build a new library. The plot size is 3.1 acres and sits right off of East Texas Street behind the CNG refueling station and right across the street from Bossier Libraries Central branch location.
Bossier Libraries original plan was to renovate the Central branch that would cost around $9 million to do.
“We could be closed for up to two years, and when you have approximately 15,000 people walking in your doors on a monthly basis that’s a problem,” said Library Director Heather McEntee.
In 2018 the Central branch location saw almost 179,000 people which averages out to around 15,000 visitors a month.
“Libraries aren’t just books or even movies anymore, we have so much more,” McEntee said. “We provide all kinds of events and programs and non traditional materials.”
Library user Michelle Kohler actually visits this branch with her children for their story time programs.
“We love the story time,” she said. “We go to this one and we go to the East 80 branch, and we love both of them.”
Tommy Crochet uses the library for their internet services and thinks building a new library would be great for the community.
“It’s outstanding,” he said. “I come from a construction background so that’s good for the economy, and as far as businesses it’s definitely good for the public.”
McEntee says they planned to expand the Central branch up to 44,000 square feet, but if they build this new branch it would actually be around 38 to 40,000 square feet.
She says they would add a larger computer room, and multipurpose meeting room, a training room and create a maker space for children to focus on STEM projects.
Tuesday April 16th, Bossier City council will meet again for one final vote to sell the land. If it’s approved McEntee says the project could go for bid possibly by the end of this year.
McEntee says Bossier City and Bossier Parish have both expressed interest in the Central branch location if the sale for the land goes through.
