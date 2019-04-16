Man caught on camera taking package from front porch

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Authorities need help identifying a man who was caught on camera taking a package from a home in Shreveport. It happened Friday, April 12, in the 4400 block of Richmond Avenue.
Upon arrival, patrol officers learned that a black male suspect was caught on video taking a package from the front porch. He left the scene a silver four door sedan.
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the identity and arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
Please contact them at (318) 673-7373, lockemup.org, or via app at P3tips.
