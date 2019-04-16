Hallsville woman gets 5 years for kidnapping in connection to double homicide

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - A judge has sentenced a Hallsville woman to five years in prison following her guilty plea to a kidnapping charge in connection with an incident which ended in the deaths of two men.
Patricia Francine Baker, 22, was sentenced to a charge of aggravated kidnapping Tuesday in Judge J. Scott Novy’s court. She had pleaded guilty to the charge on Dec. 21.
Baker was arrested in April 2016 after the deaths of DeKeilen Joe Nelson, 20, of Gilmer, and Kevin Lorenzo Stephenson, 28, of Henderson. The men were found dead near railroad tracks in Longview.
According to an arrest warrant affidavit, the men were found bound by zip-ties and with multiple gunshot wounds. In the affidavit, police referenced a preliminary autopsy report that showed Nelson was shot in the head and neck while Stephenson was shot in the head and back.
Dustin Bennett, 39, of Longview, pleaded guilty to a charge of capital murder on Nov. 15 and is serving a life-without-parole sentence. A jury found Craig Davison, 54, of Hallsville, guilty of two counts of aggravated kidnapping in April and sentenced him to 54 years in prison.
Previous stories: Three indicted in Longview double homicide
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.