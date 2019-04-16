The Good Stuff: The dancers behind ‘the cure’

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - It takes a lot to pull off the annual Dancing for the Cure, benefiting Susan G. Komen Foundation of Northwest Louisiana.
Celebrity dancers, hundreds of supporters to buy tickets to the April 26, 2019 event — and, of course, the dancers.
"It's definitely a family project, my sister, my mom and I," begins long-time Vicki's School of Dance instructor Sara Fulghum.
Sara adds, the family effort doesn’t just end with the Fulghum name.
"Coming back is an easy, 'Yes'," a smiling Laurel Nerren shares.
Laurel is a former Vicki's School of Dance student who agreed, for the first time, to come back and be a part of a dance troupe for Dancing for the Cure.
It's Michael Ann Lucio's third year in a row to reunite with these former dance studios for the annual event.
Remembering her first year volunteering to dance, Michael Ann says it was nerve-racking.
"I hadn't performed in front of people in five or six years, so I was really nervous," adds Michael Ann.
Five years ago when Susan G. Komen first approached Vicki's School of Dance about helping pull off such an event, Sara says they didn't hesitate to be a part of the solution for such a life-threatening problem, breast cancer.
"When these ladies come in at 3 years old, and by the time they leave by 18, they are our family," explains Sara, a family that continues to grow with every new batch of dance school graduates.
"I've been out of high school for 20 years," laughs Vicki's alum Monica Tracy.
But no matter her age, Monica says she has all the motivation she needs to return to help each year.
"My mother-in-law had breast cancer, and is a survivor."
Long before the returning dance troupe members every step foot inside the studio for practice, one of the Fulghums is already hard at work, Melanie.
"It's amazing to me how talented she is," brags sister Sara.
"It's her blood, sweat and tears into making sure every piece is what that star wants it to be and makes it their own," Sara adds.
KSLA News 12's Adria Goins, who won last year's celebrity dance competition, echos Sara sentiments about Melanie.
“The first couple of practices, I looked like I had two left feet,” Adria said.
“But after working with Vicki’s dancers for a while, and Melanie one-on-one, she made me feel so comfortable.”
And for Vicki's School of Dance volunteer dancers, it has become the ultimate annual family reunion for one of the most important causes on planet earth.
“This is really paying it forward,” says Monica. “We’ve been given a gift. Now we’re giving it back.”
You can buy tickets to this year’s event held inside the Horseshoe Riverdome at komenlouisiana.org.
