First Alert: Strong storms late Wednesday - Wednesday night

Good morning! We’re waking up to temperatures in the 50s across most of the area, so you might just need a light jacket this morning. No widespread travel problems are expected this morning. However, a few areas of fog can’t be ruled out.
This afternoon is going to be warm and breezy. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees, which is above average for this time of year. The wind will be out of the south at 10-20 mph. Wind gusts could be as high as 30 mph. A LAKE WIND ADVISORY will be in effect for the I-49 corridor and points west from 11AM to 6PM today. This is where the wind will likely be the strongest this afternoon. With a strong south wind, area lakes will be choppy. More clouds will start to find the ArkLaTex today, but rain is not expected.
This evening will be warm. Temperatures will slowly drop through the 70s. Most places won't drop back into the 60s until after 10 p.m. The overnight will be mostly cloudy and mild. Lows will be in the low 60s.
Most of Wednesday is going to be warm, mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. A few places could hit 80 degrees. Storms will start to develop along a dryline just west of the ArkLaTex Wednesday afternoon and will move east into the area late Wednesday afternoon and evening. The I-30 corridor will have the best storm chances late Wednesday afternoon and evening. A line of showers and storms will develop as a cold front pushes through Wednesday night.
The greatest threat of severe weather will likely develop across the northwestern corner of the ArkLaTex late Wednesday afternoon and evening. This is the area that will be under an ENHANCED risk of severe weather. An ENHANCED risk of severe weather is 3 out of 5 on the severe weather scale, so there will be medium threat of severe weather from Longview to Texarkana and points west. The rain and storms should weaken as they move from west to east across the ArkLaTex Wednesday night. However, there will still be a threat of severe weather. Shreveport-Bossier, Magnolia, AR and Nacogdoches, TX will be under a SLIGHT risk of severe weather late Wednesday through Wednesday night. There is a MARGINAL risk of severe weather from Ruston down to Natchitoches Wednesday night through early Thursday morning.
Right now, it looks like all modes of severe weather will be possible. The storms that develop along the I-30 corridor late Wednesday afternoon and evening will likely pose the greatest hail threat. As a line of showers and storms develops, the main threat will be strong to damaging wind gusts Wednesday night. Overall, the tornado threat looks low, but not zero. Locally heavy rainfall could lead to localized flooding.
Rain and a few storms could linger across NW LA Thursday morning. The rain and threat of severe weather will shift east of the ArkLaTex Thursday afternoon. We should even see the clouds start to break up Thursday afternoon. Highs on Thursday will only be near 70 degrees.
The end of the work week will be quiet and cool. Highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 60s.
From this distance, Easter weekend could not look any better. Right now, there is not a drop of rain in the forecast. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 70s and near 80 degrees on Sunday. Both days will feature a ton of sunshine.
Have a great day and enjoy the warm weather!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish
