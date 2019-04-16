FIRST ALERT: Cold front brings in a line of strong storms Wednesday night

It still looks like our only round of showers and storms and threat of severe weather this week will come late Wednesday through Wednesday night. A few of the forecast models are even hinting the rain and storms could linger a little longer into Thursday.
Most of Wednesday is going to be warm, mostly cloudy and breezy. Storms will start to develop along a dryline just west of the ArkLaTex Wednesday afternoon and will move east into the area late Wednesday afternoon and evening. The I-30 corridor will have the best storm chances late Wednesday afternoon and evening. A line of showers and storms will develop as a cold front pushes through Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
The latest run of FutureTrack shows rain lingering across northwest Louisiana into Thursday afternoon. However, the threat of severe weather will be east of the area by Thursday afternoon.
The greatest threat of severe weather will likely develop across the northwestern corner of the ArkLaTex late Wednesday afternoon and evening. This is the area that will be under an ENHANCED risk of severe weather. An ENHANCED risk of severe weather is 3 out of 5 on the severe weather scale, so there will be medium threat of severe weather from Longview, TX to Texarkana and points west. The line of storms should weaken as it moves from west to east across the ArkLaTex Wednesday night. However, there will still be a threat of severe weather. Shreveport-Bossier, Magnolia, AR and Nacogdoches, TX will be under a SLIGHT risk of severe weather late Wednesday through Wednesday night. There is a MARGINAL risk of severe weather from Ruston down to Natchitoches Wednesday night through early Thursday morning.
All modes of severe weather will be possible late Wednesday through Wednesday night. The storms that develop along the I-30 corridor late Wednesday afternoon and evening will likely pose the greatest hail threat. As a line of showers and storms develops, the main threat will be strong to damaging wind gusts Wednesday night. Overall, the tornado threat looks low, but not zero. Locally heavy rainfall could lead to localized flooding. Widespread rainfall totals will be between 1-3″ of rain. Localized flooding will be possible where the heaviest rain develops.
From this distance, Easter weekend could not look any better. Right now, there is not a drop of rain in the forecast. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 70s and near 80 degrees on Sunday. Both days will feature a ton of sunshine.
The KSLA First Alert Weather Team will continue to be your First Alert on the threat of severe weather late Wednesday through Wednesday night. Here’s how you can stay up to date with the latest forecast:
- Download the free KSLA First Alert Weather app to your smartphone
- Check the weather page at KSLA.com
- Follow KSLA First Alert Weather on Facebook and Twitter
- Watch KSLA News 12 on television or on Roku and Amazon Fire TV
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.