Caddo School board to vote on AMI Kids move

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The Caddo School Board will vote on Tuesday to possibly allow an alternative charter school to move to one of their empty campuses.
The district will vote to allow AMI Kids to use the former Lakeshore Middle School. AMI Kids is an alternative charter school which works with troubled and expelled students to provide the resources that can get them back on track.
Currently, AMIKids Caddo campus is at the former Hillsdale Elementary school on Hutchinson Street in west Shreveport. That property is also owned by Caddo Parish Schools.
AMI Kids has stated that the Hillsdale facilities does not meet its current needs, including the fact that the school does not have a gymnasium.
“Because they are a charter school, they certainly have the right to utilize any facility we are not using in the district and they have expressed an interest in moving their program to this campus, the Lakeshore campus, so they can provide their students with the same advantages of having a gymnasium and middle school facilities as other middle school students in our district,” said Caddo Superintendent Lamar Goree.
At a previous meeting residents near Lakeshore Middle spoke out against the move.
“They are the students nobody wants," resident and former educator Curtis Hooks.
After that remark, Goree took the microphone from Hooks, telling him he wouldn’t allow Hooks to talk about children.
If approved, students would move to the new campus in the fall.
