Victim in Texarkana hit-and-run dies; suspect sought

By KSLA Staff | April 15, 2019 at 11:08 AM CDT - Updated April 15 at 11:41 AM
Texarkana, Texas, police are sharing this surveillance camera image in hopes of identifying the car they suspect was involved in a hit-and-run accident in the 1100 block of Summerhill Road. (Source: Texarkana, Texas, Police Department)
TEXARKANA, TEXAS (KSLA) - A man involved in a hit-and-run accident last week in Texarkana has died. Authorities say Albert Creamer was struck by a vehicle on Wednesday, April 10. He died Saturday morning at a Texarkana hospital.

Creamer was found laying in the 1100 block of Summerhill Road on Wednesday night, following a call to police.

According to an email from the Texarkana Texas Police Department, he was walking and struck by a vehicle that failed to stop.

Officers are still working to find the driver and vehicle involved.

They released a picture of the possible suspect vehicle. It may be an older model Ford Crown Victoria or Mercury Grand Marquis.

Posted by Texarkana Texas Police Department on Monday, April 15, 2019

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Texarkana Texas Police Department at (903) 798-3116.

