Victim in Texarkana hit-and-run dies; suspect sought

TEXARKANA, TEXAS (KSLA) - A man involved in a hit-and-run accident last week in Texarkana has died. Authorities say Albert Creamer was struck by a vehicle on Wednesday, April 10. He died Saturday morning at a Texarkana hospital.
Creamer was found laying in the 1100 block of Summerhill Road on Wednesday night, following a call to police.
According to an email from the Texarkana Texas Police Department, he was walking and struck by a vehicle that failed to stop.
Officers are still working to find the driver and vehicle involved.
They released a picture of the possible suspect vehicle. It may be an older model Ford Crown Victoria or Mercury Grand Marquis.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Texarkana Texas Police Department at (903) 798-3116.
