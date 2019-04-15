SPAR pools to open in less than two months

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - In less than two months, people looking to beat the heat can take a swim in Shreveport.
Shreveport’s Public Assembly and Recreation department will open its public pools on June 4.
The pools at Querbes Park, Airport Park, Bill Cockrell Park and David Raines Park will close on July 28.
The pool at Southern Hills Park will remain open until Labor Day in September.
Swimming lessons will be available.
