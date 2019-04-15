Shreveport police release names of officers involved in fatal shooting

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Shreveport Police Department today released the names of the three officers involved in a fatal shooting April 10.
They are:
- Sgt. Brian Skinner, who was hired in August 1999,
- Sgt. Steve Mckenna, who joined the Police Department in April 2000, and,
- Officer James Leclare, who has been with Shreveport police since July 2016.
Police Chief Ben Raymond has placed them on paid administrative leave.
Trivenskey O. Odom, 27, of Shreveport, died at the end of a lengthy chase that began in Blanchard and took law enforcement officers through Shreveport before ending with the deadly encounter at Jewella Avenue at Greenwood Road in Shreveport.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.