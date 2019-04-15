Shreveport police detectives seek help finding runaway teen

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Shreveport police believe a 15-year-old girl has run away from home.
Now detectives are asking for the public’s help in finding Bre’Anna Hall.
The teenager, who was reported as a runaway April 6, last was seen at her residence in the 2500 block of Attaway Avenue.
Hall stands 5’3” tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She last was seen wearing black pants plus a white shirt with black stripes.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about Hall to call the Police Department at (318) 673-7300 and press Option 3.
