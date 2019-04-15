Renovations underway to upgrade the Querbes Tennis Center

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -If you’ve driven past the Querbes Tennis Center in Shreveport lately, you might have noticed something — it’s closed.
Shreveport Public Assembly & Recreation or SPAR closed the center a little over a month ago to begin renovations. Katie Martin works with the division manager of SPAR and says they originally had plans and money set aside just to renovate the tennis center’s building.
However, after complaints decided to also fix the tennis courts as well.
“We were getting complaints from the tennis association that right now we have cracks in our hard surface courts, and it makes playing hard, and makes the facility not functional for tournaments,” Martin said.
Renovations are underway that will create new surfacing for the courts as well as irrigation to maintain the clay courts. New lighting and fencing will also be added, and the front entrance will have a brand new look.
“You can see the courts as you drive up, but the entrance into the facility is not defined,” Martin said. “There were metal signs with SPAR’s logo and the Querbes Tennis Center on those with those existing flag pole to try and define that entry.”
The project will cost over a million dollars that will be paid for with private funds that the City of Shreveport has also matched as well as funds set aside originally to renovate the building.
The courts will be completely brand new once completed, and Martin believes they will be able to hold more tournaments at the center.
“We (will) attract out of town guests that would come and play on the courts,” she said. “(They will) stay in our hotels, eat at our restaurants, and it just creates a good thing for the community and the city as a whole.”
Martin hopes the renovations will also draw more people back to the courts as well.
Weather permitting SPAR plans to reopen the courts by the end of the year. Officials plan to have the tennis courts ready for tournaments by Spring 2020.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.