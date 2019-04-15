Purple Up: KSLA Salutes The Military Club at Cope Middle

Bossier City, LA (KSLA) - April is Month of the Military Child. A time to celebrate the strength an experiences of military children.
At Cope Middle School, they're setting the bar when it comes to military kids here at home.
“I think we feel that they’re used to it because they move around a lot. I don’t think we really stop and think about the sacrifices that these kids also make from day to day,” teacher Brandi Dye witnesses first had, the challenges military kids are faced with.
“They move around a lot and they need to know that there are other kids just like them because it’s hard to make new friends,” she continued.
Which is why she created the Military Club at Cope Middle.
“So they know they’re not alone,” she explained, “There’s someone else out there to help them when they’re in need. Sometimes they don’t want to talk to their parents because they know they’re already going through a lot, so there are other people there to help them through a tough situation or just to listen because they need to vent about something.”
For several years now the club has soared.
“It’s one of my favorite clubs that I’m in because I get to talk to other people who have experiences like me and he really understands what it is to move around and adjust to a new school,” explained sixth-grader Rebecca Thompson.
“It’s really fun, I get to meet other kids who have been all over the place like me I can finally relate to other people,” expressed Evan Moore.
It’s more than just hanging out with other military kids. They give back to those in need.
“We do a lot in the community,” said Thompson, “We have a veterans assembly in our gym we also have deployment boxes, we do The Warrior Network.”
These kids are wise beyond their years, offering support for others in their shoes.
“(It’s) Hard leaving new friends but that doesn’t mean you won’t make new ones just because you leave your own place doesn’t mean that you won’t enjoy your new place,” offered Moore.
While the military often dictates where they’re going, during the Month of April, the Department of Defense (DOD) puts an extra focus on these kids and their peers. The color purple and phrase “Purple Up” in a show of support and thanks to military kids near and far.
On Friday, Military Kids at Cope Middle School were treated to a special “Purple Up” breakfast.
The group also Presented a $200 donation from their recent tee-shirt sales to Woody’s Home for Veterans.
