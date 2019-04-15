Kona Ice to give out treats on “National Chill Out Day”

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - As Tax Day has people rushing to mail their finished returns, a truck in Shreveport will help people “chill out.”
Kona Ice, for the sixth year, will be hosting its National Chill Out Day. A Kona Ice truck will be parked at the Red River Bank branch at 1753 E. 70th Street in Shreveport to hand out free cups of shaved ice for all who stop by.
The event will last from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“National ‘Chill Out’ Day is one of the many ways Kona Ice is encouraging the nation to take a step back, relax and enjoy a Kona,” reads a news release. “National ‘Chill Out’ Day is one small, yet powerful, way the brand hopes to put a smile on people’s faces. Through partnerships with schools, youth sports leagues and other neighborhood organizations, Kona Ice has given back more than $60 million to the communities it serves.”
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.