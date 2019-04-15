Fundraiser underway to help fix storm-damaged buildings in Fisher

Some of the structures in the Sabine Parish village’s downtown area are about 120 years old

Storms on April 13 damaged historic buildings, some about 120 years old, in the Sabine Parish village of Fisher. (Source: Patrick Dalton Johnson)
By Curtis Heyen | April 14, 2019 at 9:37 PM CDT - Updated April 14 at 9:37 PM

SABINE PARISH, LA (KSLA) - An effort is underway to raise $2,000 to provide relief for a historic Louisiana village impacted by Saturday's storms.

Numerous public buildings in the heart of downtown Fisher sustained “devastating damage,” notes a Facebook post by Patrick Dalton Johnson, who started the Fisher, LA Relief Fundraiser.

“Fisher is a very special and historical village. For the people that live there and for the people that pass through, we all know there’s no other place like it,” his post says.

He adds that any funds raised through his effort will go directly to the Sabine Parish village to help repair those buildings, some of which are about 120 years old.

The posting, which Sabine District Attorney Don Burkett shared Sunday evening, shows $705 had been raised as of that night.

Golfball-size hail fell near Florien, which is about four miles south of Fisher, about 1:45 a.m. Saturday.

A severe thunderstorm warning issued about 10:30 a.m. Saturday included parts of Sabine Parish and warned of the possibility of high winds, hail and heavy rainfall.

About 3 p.m. Saturday, the Weather Service warned of a possible tornado that had a small part of Sabine Parish in its sights.

Now videos and photographs posted on All Things Sabine’s Facebook page and shared by the National Weather Service office in Shreveport give an idea of the damage in Fisher, a former company-owned sawmill town.

