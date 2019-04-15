FIRST ALERT: Next shot at severe weather arrives Wednesday

Today's beautiful weather unfortunately won't last all week. Our next weather maker arrives late Wednesday bringing storm chances and the possibility of more severe weather. Right now though, the upcoming Easter weekend looks to bring quiet and pleasant conditions.
We’ll remain mostly clear tonight. Temperatures will dip into the low to mid 50s. Expect sunshine Tuesday morning followed by a partly cloudy afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the low 80s.
Clouds will be on the increase Wednesday, but rain may hold off for much of the area until late. A few showers or storms are possible by afternoon mainly across the northern ArkLaTex. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. A line of thunderstorms will likely arrive during the evening hours and continue to the overnight. Some storms could be severe.
Showers and a few storms will hold on into Thursday morning before a cold front dries us out for the afternoon. Temperatures will fall back into the upper 60s to low 70s for highs. We’ll see a full day of sunshine Friday with afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s.
Easter weekend is looking great! Expect mostly sunny, warm and dry conditions. We’ll see high temperatures over the weekend in the upper 70s to low 80s.
Have a good night!
KSLA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle
