FIRST ALERT: Next round of strong storms arrives late Wednesday - Wednesday night

The greatest threat of severe weather will likely develop across the northwestern corner of the ArkLaTex late Wednesday afternoon and evening. This is the area that will be under an ENHANCED risk of severe weather. An ENHANCED risk of severe weather is 3 out of 5 on the severe weather scale, so there will be medium threat of severe weather from Longview to Texarkana and points west. The rain and storms should weaken as they move from west to east across the ArkLaTex Wednesday night. However, there will still be a threat of severe weather. Shreveport-Bossier, Magnolia, AR and Nacogdoches, TX will be under a SLIGHT risk of severe weather late Wednesday through Wednesday night. There is a MARGINAL risk of severe weather from Ruston down to Natchitoches Wednesday night through early Thursday morning.