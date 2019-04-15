Chilly morning turns into sunny, warm afternoon

Good morning! It's a chilly start to our day. We're waking up to temperatures in the 40s across most of the area. A few places could even drop into the 30s before the sun comes up this morning. You'll need to grab a heavy jacket and a hot cup of coffee before you step out the door this morning. Patchy fog can't be ruled out this morning, so you might want to give yourself a little extra time for your morning commute, especially if you're going to traveling a far distance. The fog mostly likely won't be widespread or thick. Any fog that develops will likely be gone by 9 a.m.