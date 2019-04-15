Chilly morning turns into sunny, warm afternoon

Good morning! It's a chilly start to our day. We're waking up to temperatures in the 40s across most of the area. A few places could even drop into the 30s before the sun comes up this morning. You'll need to grab a heavy jacket and a hot cup of coffee before you step out the door this morning. Patchy fog can't be ruled out this morning, so you might want to give yourself a little extra time for your morning commute, especially if you're going to traveling a far distance. The fog mostly likely won't be widespread or thick. Any fog that develops will likely be gone by 9 a.m.
A chilly morning will turn into a sunny, warm afternoon. You'll probably need a light jacket through lunch time. At noon, temperatures will be near 70 degrees. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. There will be plenty of sunshine this afternoon, so don't forget your sunglasses today. Today will also be breezy at times. Expect a south wind at 10-15 mph.
The weather will stay quiet this evening and tonight. Temperatures will drop into the 60s by 7 or 8 p.m. and into the 50s shortly afternoon midnight. Depending on how late you're out, you might need a jacket this evening. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 50s.
Tuesday will be even warmer. Despite increasing clouds, highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. You won't need your rain gear on Tuesday either.
Our next cold front will impact the ArkLaTex on Wednesday. This cold front will bring in a round of showers and storms late Wednesday into Wednesday night. There will be the potential for severe weather during this time, especially across the northwestern corner of the area. This is the area that is under an ENHANCED risk of severe weather late Wednesday through Wednesday night. The storms will likely march from west to east across the are Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Even though strong to severe storms will still possible, the storms will likely weaken as they move across the area. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 70s.
Rain and few storms could linger across NW LA Thursday morning, but the rain will quickly move east of the area. The clouds will even start to break up late in the day. Thursday and Friday will be cooler. Highs will only be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.
Easter weekend is looking nice from this distance. Both Saturday and Sunday are looking sunny and warm. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 70s and near 80 degrees on Sunday.
Have a great day!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish
