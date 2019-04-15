Bugs and Brews Festival draws people to Greenleaf Park

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The first Ever Bugs and Brews Festival closed last weekend on a high note following a stormy Saturday.
This festival celebrated the spirit and unique culture of Louisiana with by celebrating the state’s favorite crustacean — the crawfish. There was live music by multiple artists including local high school students from Byrd High School and the band Fine China.
Aside from serving up mudbugs and brews, artwork from Northwest Louisiana artists was showcased throughout the day.
One of the co-founders of Bugs and Brews says they plan on expanding each year.
“Everybody is happy we offer a lot things that you don’t see at other events and festivals in town, and it’s our first one, we’re learning and going to build and grow off of this, and I hope it just grows every year”, said Eric Bernard.
The first annual Bugs and Brews festival was hosted by The Market Restaurant, the Provenance Institute and Farmers Seafood. According to Provenance’s Marketing Director Susannah Hodges, they hope events like this will attract all Northwest Louisiana residents who may have not been to the Provenance community.
“Provenance is actually founded on this philosophy that even if you don’t live here, it’s a place to come and enjoy for everyone in Shreveport. (We) try to have these events and bring a lot people out and have a great family oriented and safe time,”Hodges said.
