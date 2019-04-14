Women Veterans Seminar offers information and empowerment

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The 2nd Annual Women Veterans Informational Seminar took place on Friday and Saturday at Wyndam Garden Inn in Shreveport. The seminar was presented by the Women Veterans of the Arklatex, the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 30 and Overton Brooks VA Medical Center.
The event kicked off with a meet and greet session on Friday evening.
There were over 150 women veterans, active duty and reserve members present at the event. The seminar provided sessions focused on empowering women veterans through informational sessions on nutrition, self defense and financial health.
“The highlight was to bring an awareness to women veterans, that we’ve served right along with our counterparts, I believe it’s a great program, a great thing their doing to make awareness for women veterans who served here in the Arklatex”, said Janice S, Army Veteran.
On Saturday, the seminar opened up with breakfast and vendor booths. The keynote speaker was Secretary Joey Strickland, Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs. He spoke about the importance of supporting women veterans.
“Today we visited with almost 100 woman veterans, and we’re here to honor them and their sacrifice”, said Joey Strickland, Secretary of Louisiana Department of Veteran Affairs.
Click here to learn more about upcoming events with Women Veterans of the Ark-La-Tex.
