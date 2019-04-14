Tulane sweeps USF with 6-4 win

Through the first five innings of the game, starter Chase Solesky (4-2) had given up one hit, retiring 12 straight batters at one point. He finished the game striking out six and walking just one, as he passed the baton to Trent Johnson who was able to keep USF from tying the game in a pressure-packed sixth inning to keep Tulane in the game and set up Campbell and the team for success later on.