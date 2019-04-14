Rains are gone but continue to cause headaches for some in ArkLaTex

(KSLA) - Saturday's rains are gone but continue to cause headaches for some in the ArkLaTex.
Erosion has undermined the integrity of part of Louisiana Highway 516 in Bienville Parish.
Closed is the section between Louisiana Highway 517 and Louisiana Highway 154.
Louisiana highway officials will advise when the roadway is reopened and safe for travel.
Cypress-Black Bayou Recreation and Water Conservation District today closed the boat launches at all of its facilities until further notice.
Heavy rains locally and in areas with bayous that feed the lakes have caused a significant rise in the water level, district manager Robert Berry said this morning.
The launch walkway at Cypress Lake is almost submerged, the Bossier Parish Police Jury reported.
And high winds Saturday toppled several trees in the recreation area, including one near a boat launch.
The public will be notified when the boat launches are reopened, Berry added.
High water today forced the closure of Louisiana Highway 518 between Louisiana Highway 146 and Louisiana Highway 2 in Claiborne Parish, the LaDOTD reports.
As of 2:20 p.m. today, there was a tree down on utility lines along Louisiana Highway 487 near Union Grove Road in the Ajax area of Natchitoches Parish.
The Sheriff’s Office advised motorists to use an alternate route because the road was blocked.
High water Saturday prompted the closure of the section of Louisiana Highway 164 between U.S. Highway 371 and Louisiana Highway 163 in Webster Parish.
Saturday's rains left minor flooding throughout Northeast Texas, particularly the smaller reaches around the upper Sabine, Neches, Angelina and Trinity River systems, according to the National Weather Service.
The smaller reaches should crest and fall rapidly over the next 24 hours, the Weather Service said about noon Sunday.
“However, that water will keep the mainstem rivers elevated through the week.”
And rain forecast for midweek could push some of the sites back to minor flood levels.
At this time, the rain is not expected to generate widespread significant flooding.
Louisiana highway officials remind motorists to never drive around “Road closed” barricades or through standing or running water.
Call 511 or visit the website 511la.org to learn more.
You also can monitor the LaDOTD website or visit LaDOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.
Out-of-state travelers may call toll-free at (888) 762-3511.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.