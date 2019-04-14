Les Miles joins rapper Rick Ross on stage after Kansas spring game

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WAFB) - Jayhawk fans welcomed former LSU football coach turned first-year Kansas coach, Les Miles, as he led the field for his first scrimmage game Saturday night for KU’s first-ever Late Night Under the Lights event at the David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.
The event showcased Kansas’ football team, but the real highlight was the moment Miles hit the stage with rapper Rick Ross during his live performance of the 2010 hit “All I Do Is Win.”
You can watch the video here.
