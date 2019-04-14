Cool & windy day

Our next big weather maker comes into the forecast for Wednesday and then overnight into your Thursday morning. A strong cold front will be pushing through the area and could prompt some strong storms. The ArkLaTex is already highlighted for Wednesday by the Storm Prediction Center as a day to look out for. All modes of severe weather are possible right now, we will get a better idea on timing once we get closer. Right now it looks like a wet and stormy Wednesday, with lingering showers Thursday morning. Highs on Wednesday in the upper 70s. They cool to the upper 60s for Thursday and Friday.