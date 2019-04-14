Cool & windy day

Good morning! It is a chilly start to your Sunday with temperatures in the 40s across the area. Winds are also sustaining anywhere from 15-20mph, gusting up to 30mph from the north, making it feel even colder. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the entire ArkLaTex until 4pm. Expect cloudy skies to start the day.
Keep the jacket handy throughout the day. Clouds will dissipate throughout the day, we should see lots of sunshine by the end of the day. Temperatures will be cooler this afternoon, only in the mid 60s.
Looking ahead to next week, we stay dry for Monday and Tuesday. More clouds build in through during your Tuesday. Highs in the mid to upper 70.
Our next big weather maker comes into the forecast for Wednesday and then overnight into your Thursday morning. A strong cold front will be pushing through the area and could prompt some strong storms. The ArkLaTex is already highlighted for Wednesday by the Storm Prediction Center as a day to look out for. All modes of severe weather are possible right now, we will get a better idea on timing once we get closer. Right now it looks like a wet and stormy Wednesday, with lingering showers Thursday morning. Highs on Wednesday in the upper 70s. They cool to the upper 60s for Thursday and Friday.
Friday and the start of next weekend look dry for any Easter plans you may have. Saturday looks to be sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
Have a great day!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Kalie Pluchel
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.