Power outages in the ArkLaTex

(KSLA) - Storms moving through the ArkLaTex have caused power outages.
Following are the counties and parishes where AEP-SWEPCO’s outage map shows that service is out.
Hempstead 27
Little River 487
Miller 21
Pike Fewer than 5
Sevier 12
Washington 8
Bienville 22
Bossier 3,615
Caddo 1,668
DeSoto 361
Grant 81
Natchitoches 41
Red River 113
Sabine 6
Vernon Fewer than 5
Webster 6
Bowie 134
Cass 6
Gregg 1,274
Harrison 438
Morris 70
Panola 31
Rusk 25
Smith Fewer than 5
Titus 26
Upshur 263
Wood 16
- Stay away from downed power lines or sparking equipment. Keep children and pets away from fallen lines and anything the lines might touch.
- Unplug major appliances to protect them when power comes back on.
- Leave a light turned on so you know when power is restored.
- Do not let children carry candles or oil lamps.
- Never remove debris that’s within 10 feet of a power line.
- Don’t operate lanterns, heaters and fuel-fired stoves without proper ventilation.
- Never burn charcoal indoors. It releases poisonous carbon monoxide.
- Refuel heaters, lamps, and generators outside. Stay away from any flames or sparks. Wipe up fuel spills immediately.
