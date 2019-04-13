Power outages in the ArkLaTex

April 13, 2019 at 1:21 PM CDT - Updated April 13 at 1:34 PM

(KSLA) - Storms moving through the ArkLaTex have caused power outages.

Following are the counties and parishes where AEP-SWEPCO’s outage map shows that service is out.

ARKANSAS 556

Hempstead 27

Little River 487

Miller 21

Pike Fewer than 5

Sevier 12

Washington 8

LOUISIANA 5,986

Bienville 22

Bossier 3,615

Caddo 1,668

DeSoto 361

Grant 81

Natchitoches 41

Red River 113

Sabine 6

Vernon Fewer than 5

Webster 6

TEXAS 2,286

Bowie 134

Cass 6

Gregg 1,274

Harrison 438

Morris 70

Panola 31

Rusk 25

Smith Fewer than 5

Titus 26

Upshur 263

Wood 16

Click here to report a power outage to AEP-SWEPCO.

What to do during a power outage

  • Stay away from downed power lines or sparking equipment. Keep children and pets away from fallen lines and anything the lines might touch.
  • Unplug major appliances to protect them when power comes back on.
  • Leave a light turned on so you know when power is restored.
  • Do not let children carry candles or oil lamps.
  • Never remove debris that’s within 10 feet of a power line.
  • Don’t operate lanterns, heaters and fuel-fired stoves without proper ventilation.
  • Never burn charcoal indoors. It releases poisonous carbon monoxide.
  • Refuel heaters, lamps, and generators outside. Stay away from any flames or sparks. Wipe up fuel spills immediately.

For more tips, click here to download “What to do when the lights go out” (PDF).

