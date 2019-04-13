2 storm-related fatalities, multiple injuries after strong storms move across East Texas

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Two children were killed and dozens injured after storms rolled through East Texas on Saturday.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed two children were killed Saturday after a tree fell on the vehicle they were in during a severe storm.
According to Angelina County Sheriff’s Captain Alton Lendermen, the 3-year old and 8-year old children were in a car with their parents on DeWitt Hinson Road near FM 843 in Pollok.
Lendermen said a large tree fell on the vehicle. The mother and father were able to get out of the vehicle. Lendermen said the children were killed when the tree fell on the car.
Crews are still on the scene of the incident.
According to Jeremy Jackson, Chief of Police for the City of Alto, 25 people were transported from the nearby area. Jackson said there was some type of field day when the storm hit.
A fire department representative later estimated the number of those injured was closer to between 30 and 40. About four or five people were critically injured, the official said.
Five helicopters landed at the scene to transport people to hospitals and multiple ambulances were spotted at the scene.
Jackson said there are a lot of homes flattened as well as homes moved across county roads.
There was a press conference with officials in Alto at 3:30 p.m. at the triage center set up at The River Church in Alto.
Caddo Mounds State Historic Site has reported it will be closed until further notice.
According to TxDOT, trees are reported down on Douglas Road and Press Road in Nacogdoches County and Main Street in the city of Nacogdoches. Motorists should avoid these areas. Take alternate routes as emergency crews respond.
Also in Nacogdoches County, trees were reported down on FM 2713 with power lines tangled in them. FM 95 near Martinsville was also blocked by downed trees. Motorists should choose alternate routes. Crews are working to clear the roadway.
TxDOT also said US 287 South and North, SH 7 East and West, SH 21 West, FM 1280, FM 3151, FM 232, FM 1280, FM 228, FM 227, FM 2022, FM 2423 all are being affected by downed trees.
TxDOT is reporting road closures on US 69, SH 21, and SH 294. They are assessing roadways after possible tornadic activity in the city of Alto.
Damage was also reported at Lufkin High School along with downed trees.
Three people were injured when a tornado badly damaged a home in Ratcliff, according to a preliminary storm report from the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center.
Meteorologist Cody Gottschalk is tracking the storms on the road in the Storm Tracker. Watch him live here.
The Crockett Fire Department reported the dome at the Crockett High School is open for anyone seeking shelter at this time.
In Longview, multiple trees were downed on FM 968. At least two reportedly fell on homes. No one was injured, officials say.
Damages have been reported in Houston County, where the National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down near the Austionio area. According to Game Warden Zach Benge, a home on Tadmor in the Ratcliff area was significantly damaged. Downed trees and power lines have been reported near Lovelady.
Meteorologist Cody Gottschalk reported Highway 69 is blocked off in the Alto area. County Road 2503 is also blocked.
Multiple power outages are reported across the area.
- Oncor is reporting 8,725 customers are without power in Deep East Texas. About 1,112 customers are without power in the Smith County area and 217 in the Athens area. About 325 customers are without power near the Palestine area.
- Houston County Electric said their system experienced severe storm damage. As of 4:00 pm there are approximately 5,400 meters with reported power outages. The severe storms that hit our service territory damaged HCEC’s distribution lines and the transmission lines that supply power to our consumers. The area that received the most damage was in the eastern portion of the service territory. Transmission lines were seriously damaged and will cause some members to be without power for more than 24 hours. The areas expected to experience prolonged outages are: Kennard, Ratliff, Tadmor and Weches. If you or anyone you may know has a medical condition that relies on electricity, they urge you to relocate where you can receive an alternate power source. They said they are utilizing all of our resources to restore power to our consumers as quickly and safely as we possibly can.
- SWEPCO is reporting 618 customers are without power in the Longview area. About 3,090 customers are without power near the Marshall area.
- Rusk County Electric Co-Op is reporting 91 customers without power.
- Upshur Rural is reporting 852 customers without power.
A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Saturday and severe weather is expected over most of the East Texas and Deep East Texas areas.
In the morning to pre-noon hours, expect widespread showers in southern East Texas counties and thunderstorms in the central and northern counties.
As we head into the afternoon, widespread thunderstorms will persist in the northern counties and will begin to form in a more isolated pattern in the southern counties.
This is developing story. We will continue to update the story as details become available.