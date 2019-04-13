Storm damage reports in the ArkLaTex

(KSLA) - Severe storms moved across the ArkLaTex on Saturday.
Following are among reports of severe weather and damage relayed to the National Weather Service office in Shreveport.
BOSSIER PARISH
- Dime- to quarter-size hail in Wood Lake Ridge area of northern Bossier City
- One-inch hail 5 miles east-southeast of Gilliam and 6 miles south of Benton
- Flooding, pea-size hail at Olde Oaks golf course at Haughton
CADDO PARISH
- Tree on house, roof gone off a shop, bridge blocked, trees uprooted along Louisiana Highway 173 near Louisiana Highway 1 about 3 miles north of Blanchard
- Tree on house on Kingston Road between Williamson Way and Flournoy Lucas Road
- 0.75-inch hail at Blanchard
- Trees down in Shreveport’s Southern Hills neighborhood
CLAIBORNE PARISH
- pea-size hail at Homer
- multiple trees throughout the parish, including Homer, on U.S. Highway 79 and along Louisiana Highway 2 and Louisiana Highway 534
LINCOLN PARISH
- 1-inch hail at Grambling State University
NATCHITOCHES PARISH
- Golfball size hail in Cloutierville
SABINE PARISH
- 1.75-inch hail at Florien
CHEROKEE COUNTY
- 2 homes destroyed by possible tornado at Alto
- 2 homes damaged in downtown Alto
- Trees down
HARRISON COUNTY
- Damage reported from Scottsville to Karnack
- Multiple trees on roads, including U.S. Highway 80 and County Road 1993
- Tree on car on U.S. Highway 80 by Farm-to-Market Road 2199
- 10 utility poles down
- Strong winds, pea-size hail 3 miles south of Scottsville
- 0.88-inch hail at Marshall
SHELBY COUNTY
- quarter-size hail covers the ground 6 miles east-northeast of Center
WOOD COUNTY
- 1-inch hail 4 miles south-southwest of Quitman
- dime-size hail at Mineola
