Storm damage reports in the ArkLaTex

A large tree was uprooted along Dixie Blanchard Highway before getting to Louisiana Highway 538 in Caddo Parish. (Source: Kenley Hargett/KSLA News 12)
By KSLA Staff | April 13, 2019 at 2:20 PM CDT - Updated April 13 at 3:10 PM

(KSLA) - Severe storms moved across the ArkLaTex on Saturday.

Following are among reports of severe weather and damage relayed to the National Weather Service office in Shreveport.

LOUISIANA

BOSSIER PARISH

  • Dime- to quarter-size hail in Wood Lake Ridge area of northern Bossier City
  • One-inch hail 5 miles east-southeast of Gilliam and 6 miles south of Benton
  • Flooding, pea-size hail at Olde Oaks golf course at Haughton

CADDO PARISH

  • Tree on house, roof gone off a shop, bridge blocked, trees uprooted along Louisiana Highway 173 near Louisiana Highway 1 about 3 miles north of Blanchard
  • Tree on house on Kingston Road between Williamson Way and Flournoy Lucas Road
  • 0.75-inch hail at Blanchard
  • Trees down in Shreveport’s Southern Hills neighborhood

CLAIBORNE PARISH

  • pea-size hail at Homer
  • multiple trees throughout the parish, including Homer, on U.S. Highway 79 and along Louisiana Highway 2 and Louisiana Highway 534

LINCOLN PARISH

  • 1-inch hail at Grambling State University

NATCHITOCHES PARISH

  • Golfball size hail in Cloutierville

SABINE PARISH

  • 1.75-inch hail at Florien

TEXAS

CHEROKEE COUNTY

  • 2 homes destroyed by possible tornado at Alto
  • 2 homes damaged in downtown Alto
  • Trees down

HARRISON COUNTY

  • Damage reported from Scottsville to Karnack
  • Multiple trees on roads, including U.S. Highway 80 and County Road 1993
  • Tree on car on U.S. Highway 80 by Farm-to-Market Road 2199
  • 10 utility poles down
  • Strong winds, pea-size hail 3 miles south of Scottsville
  • 0.88-inch hail at Marshall

SHELBY COUNTY

  • quarter-size hail covers the ground 6 miles east-northeast of Center

WOOD COUNTY

  • 1-inch hail 4 miles south-southwest of Quitman
  • dime-size hail at Mineola

