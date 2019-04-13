Reward offered in investigation of homicide

(KSLA) - A total of $7,000 now is being offered as a reward for information that leads to an arrest in a northern Caddo Parish homicide case.
And authorities are renewing their plea for information about the case.
J.D. Hill, 43, was fatally shot the night of Jan. 5, 2016, in the 200 block of South Pecan Street in his hometown of Vivian.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about Hill’s death to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website, lockemup.org, or using the P3Tips app.
The nonprofit pays cash rewards for information that leads to the arrest of the individual or individuals responsible for crimes.
