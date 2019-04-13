Reward offered in investigation of homicide

A total of $7,000 now is being offered a reward for information that leads to an arrest in a northern Caddo Parish homicide case.

Reward offered in investigation of homicide
A total of $7,000 now is being offered as a reward for information that leads to an arrest in a northern Caddo Parish homicide case.
By Curtis Heyen | April 13, 2019 at 6:02 PM CDT - Updated April 13 at 6:02 PM

(KSLA) - A total of $7,000 now is being offered as a reward for information that leads to an arrest in a northern Caddo Parish homicide case.

And authorities are renewing their plea for information about the case.

J.D. Hill, 43, was fatally shot the night of Jan. 5, 2016, in the 200 block of South Pecan Street in his hometown of Vivian.

Posted by Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office on Saturday, April 13, 2019

RELATED:

Three years later, family still awaits justice for man killed inside home

Cash rewards offered in 2 unsolved Caddo Parish murders

Vigil held for Vivian homicide victim

Family in disbelief after man shot, killed

Man shot, killed in Vivian; gunman at large

Authorities urge anyone with any information about Hill’s death to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website, lockemup.org, or using the P3Tips app.

The nonprofit pays cash rewards for information that leads to the arrest of the individual or individuals responsible for crimes.

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.