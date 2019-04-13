FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY

A warm front will be lifting up to the I-20 corridor throughout the afternoon and low pressure system from the west will also be building in. These combined will create enough stability for the threat of widespread severe weather. The Moderate Risk was shifted to the southeastern portions of NW Louisiana and far southeast Texas. Shreveport-Bossier is not under the Enhanced Risk once again. No matter what severe weather risk you are under today, stay weather aware. Storms could form in any portion of our area today. Make sure to stay indoors, especially this afternoon. It could be dangerous to travel in these conditions.