Today is a First Alert Weather Day for the threat of widespread severe weather throughout the day. So far this morning, we've seen scattered rain and storms. The main threat of severe storms this morning continues to be large hail.
A warm front will be lifting up to the I-20 corridor throughout the afternoon and low pressure system from the west will also be building in. These combined will create enough stability for the threat of widespread severe weather. The Moderate Risk was shifted to the southeastern portions of NW Louisiana and far southeast Texas. Shreveport-Bossier is not under the Enhanced Risk once again. No matter what severe weather risk you are under today, stay weather aware. Storms could form in any portion of our area today. Make sure to stay indoors, especially this afternoon. It could be dangerous to travel in these conditions.
The main threats continue to be high damaging wind gusts and tornadoes continue to be likely across the area. The entire southeastern half of the ArkLaTex has been hatched by the Storm Prediction Center. This means that there is a higher probability that if tornadoes form, they could be quite significant or a long-track tornado. The largest threat of seeing tornadoes would be associated with any supercells or strong storms that would be produced ahead of the cold front.
As far as timing, storms will start to impact E TX and SE OK after noon today. Storms will then push into NW LA and SW AR around 4pm and east of the area between 8-9pm. Although the severe weather threat will diminish later tonight, we still do have the chance of seeing scattered rain and thunderstorms.
Heavy rainfall continues to be a threat, especially in portions of SW Arkansas and E. Texas throughout the day. An additional 2-4″ could fall in the area over a shot amount of time. Because of this, a Flash Flood Watch was issued for the following counties:
Arkansas: Little River, Sevier, Hempstead, Howard, Lafayette, Miller, Nevada, & Columbia Co.
Texas: Bowie Co.
Sunday looks to be the better half of the weekend with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be cooler in the mid 60s. Looking ahead to next week, we stay dry for Monday and Tuesday. More clouds build in through during your Tuesday. We will then see rain and storms return to the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. By Thursday, temperatures cool into the upper 60s.
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Kalie Pluchel
