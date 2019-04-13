DPS: 1 dead, 1 injured in three-vehicle crash in Smith County

From the Texas Department of Public Safety
On 4/11/2019 at 3:05 PM Troopers responded to a three vehicle fatal crash on Hwy-64 E, three miles west of the city of Arp in Smith County.
Preliminary crash investigation revealed that the driver of a 2016 Kia Forte, Lejuan Keith Holmes, 47, of Humble was traveling eastbound on Hwy-64 in the outside lane, while the driver of a 2011 Nissan Sentra, James Whitney Callis, 43, of New London was traveling eastbound on Hwy-64 in the inside lane.
The driver of the Kia moved from the outside lane to the inside land, striking the Nissan. The impact caused the Kia to travel into oncoming traffic where it was struck by a 2016 Kenworth truck tractor towing a semi-trailer driven by Timothy Julius Johnson, 53, of Bullard.
Holmes was pronounced at the scene by Judge Meredith and transported to Lighthouse Mortuary in Tyler. Callis was transported to Christus Mother Francis Hospital –Tyler in stable condition. Johnson was not injured in the crash. All drivers were shown to be wearing their seatbelts.
The crash remains under investigation.