Caddo Parish first responders ready for possible severe weather

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The threat of severe weather on Saturday has put the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness on alert.
According to officials, they work along with the National Weather Service to know when to watch for severe weather.
When severe weather is possible they immediately go on alert to answer any calls of disaster.
“If we are unfortunate enough to have some kind of event that impacts our community, then emergency responders will take care of those life saving needs,” Assistant Director Robert Jump says.
Once a severe weather event is confirmed, Jump says the office works to notify city leaders and begin planning the best way to approach the situation.
They encourage people to develop safety plans before any emergency, especially establishing a safe zone in your home for severe weather.
Severe weather can happen at anytime and Caddo Parish emergency officials say they are ready.
